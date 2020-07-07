Flight makes emergency landing after midair damage

A Delta flight from Palm Beach to LaGuardia reported problems with navigation and diverted to JFK airport after hail damaged the nose, wings and tail.
0:13 | 07/07/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flight makes emergency landing after midair damage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:13","description":"A Delta flight from Palm Beach to LaGuardia reported problems with navigation and diverted to JFK airport after hail damaged the nose, wings and tail.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71657945","title":"Flight makes emergency landing after midair damage","url":"/WNT/video/flight-makes-emergency-landing-midair-damage-71657945"}