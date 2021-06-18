Florida manhunt for former marine who allegedly killed a cop

Police say Patrick McDowell shot Nassau County Sheriff&rsquo;s Deputy Joshua Moyers once in the face and once on the back during a traffic stop in Callahan, Florida, on Friday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live