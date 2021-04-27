Florida to release genetically modified mosquitoes

The state will release almost 144,000 non-biting male mosquitoes that have been engineered by British researchers to mate with biting females and produce offspring that won't survive.
0:12 | 04/27/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida to release genetically modified mosquitoes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

