Florida teen overcomes challenges to become valedictorian

Jasmine Mazard graduated from Patel High School in Tampa, Florida, with an 8.07 GPA despite ADHD diagnosis, hearing loss and two years of homelessness.

May 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live