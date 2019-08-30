Transcript for Floridians preparing for Hurricane Dorian as it gains strength

We're hong for off-shore, but emergency managers are not taking any action until Thank you. And 17 million people bracing for the storm. Airports, construction sites, even the Kennedy space center is on high alert. Here's gio Benitez again for us in Miami tonight. Reporter: Tonight, residents along Florida's east coast boarding up. The clock ticking on final preparations as more than 17 million residents wait for word on evacuations. If you're in an evacuation zone and you're ordered to evacuate, please do so. Reporter: Many cities, including Miami, handing out free sandbags. Hurricane Irma is fresh on Gabriel Velazquez's mind. When Irma came, the whole apartment, the whole complex, the first floor was flooded. But to prevent that, this year, I'm getting sand. Reporter: The hunt for fuel is on. In southwest miami-dade, long lines at 2:00 A.M. And they're not letting up. By midday, pumps running dry at more than half of the gas stations in the miami-ft. Lauderdale area. I'm looking for gas myself. But at the stations with no lines, well, that's because the pumps are covered up. They've run out of gas. The Florida highway patrol now escorting tankers, bringing in more fuel. In ft. Lauderdale, a parade of boats heading to safer water. At the Kennedy space center, nasa moving that 400-foot mobile launcher from the launch pad to inside the vehicle assembly building. The Florida air National Guard flying f-15 eagles from Jacksonville to safety in Ohio. This is the view from inside the eye of Dorian, now a category 3 storm. Our station WFTV with the hurricane hunters as they gathered data 45,000 feet up Thursday. That is the central dense overcast of hurricane Dorian. Right now, our dropsonde is falling through the atmosphere, taking measurements. Reporter: Back on land, crews securing construction cranes that dot the south Florida skyline, making sure they can stay balanced and rotate in the wind. Hurricane Irma sent cranes spinning, and several snapped, including this one in Miami. Gio, a very busy scene behind you. The gas station just got a fuel delivery? Reporter: That's right. And that's why this one here is just so popular. In fact, you can see that line forming right there on the road. We just checked gas buddy. It says in the Miami area, more than 60% of gas stations have no gas. Tom? Gio, thank you. And before Dorian reaches the U.S. Mainland, it will

