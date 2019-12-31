Get to know the folks behind the scenes at ‘World News Tonight’

More
The news show takes a moment to show viewers the team that works so hard to put the big headlines on air every night.
3:14 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Get to know the folks behind the scenes at ‘World News Tonight’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:14","description":"The news show takes a moment to show viewers the team that works so hard to put the big headlines on air every night.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68009922","title":"Get to know the folks behind the scenes at ‘World News Tonight’","url":"/WNT/video/folks-scenes-world-news-tonight-68009922"}