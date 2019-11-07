Transcript for The football coach who inspired at the 2019 ESPY Awards

Finally tonight, America strong. The coach who inspired his players -- now the rest of us. Here's David Wright. Who says I can't? Nobody! Who says I can't? Nobody! Reporter: Rob Mendez has never played football. But he sure can command the attention of his team. Believe in yourself, believe in your teammates and believe in what you're doing. Reporter: He's head JV coach at prospect high school in saratoga, V.A. California. Born without arms and legs, he learned about thes sport by playing the madden football video game. So what we're going to teach right now is called 31 zone. Reporter: His passion more than compensates for his disability. One, two, plant. Good. Reporter: He has a custom-made wheelchair that he operates with his shoulders. And uses a smartphone and stylus to diagram plays. Our opponents, they'd always doubt him because they see a man in a wheelchair. To us, we see our coach -- who is perfect. Reporter: He gets something from them, too. Who says I can't? Nobody! Reporter: At last night's espy awards, Mendez was honored with the Jimmy V perseverance award. For anyone out there not sure if they can do something, it could be in sports, in your job, in your life, whatever it is, I'm here to tell you that you can do it. You have got to be passionate. You have got to work at it. But it can happen. Reporter: Moving the crowd to tears. I made it this far -- and who says I can't go further? Reporter: David Wright, ABC news, New York. Wow. We salute coach Mendez. Thanks for sticking here with my voice tonight and for all your tips on Twitter, I feel fine, just the voice. We'll see you tomorrow.

