Ford issues recall, warning seat backs may detach in a crash

The recall involves certain F-150 pickups, Explorers and Expeditions from 2018 to 2020.
0:16 | 09/04/19

Transcript for Ford issues recall, warning seat backs may detach in a crash
Ford is issuing a new recall tonight the company is raising concerns about nearly 500000 vehicles in the US pickups and suvs. Warning the seat backs may not properly restrain people and could detach the crash. The recall involves certain F 150 pick ups explorers and expeditions from 2018. To 20/20.

