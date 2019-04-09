Transcript for Ford issues recall, warning seat backs may detach in a crash

Ford is issuing a new recall tonight the company is raising concerns about nearly 500000 vehicles in the US pickups and suvs. Warning the seat backs may not properly restrain people and could detach the crash. The recall involves certain F 150 pick ups explorers and expeditions from 2018. To 20/20.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.