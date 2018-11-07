-
Now Playing: Tiny house community offers hope to homeless women
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after her 2 babies were found in a hot car during a heat wave
-
Now Playing: Police officer resigns over Puerto Rico shirt confrontation
-
Now Playing: After meeting her sister for first time, woman finally meets her biological father
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Tariff trouble
-
Now Playing: Couple sues caterer after dozens of wedding guests fell ill
-
Now Playing: Kidnap victim faces off with alleged captor in court
-
Now Playing: Gigantic lightning strike causes dangerous flames
-
Now Playing: Stormy Daniels arrested at Ohio strip club
-
Now Playing: Dressing Room Reveal: This youth choir is sharing music with a message
-
Now Playing: How Carnegie Hall Musicians make an impact on NY students
-
Now Playing: First FDNY battalion chief to enter the north tower on 9/11 set to retire
-
Now Playing: Founder of popular pizza chain apologizes for using racial slur
-
Now Playing: Man asks city to cover medical bills after he's dragged by train
-
Now Playing: Passenger to pay airline nearly $10k for causing plane diversion
-
Now Playing: Severe storm watch, possible twisters in the northern Plains
-
Now Playing: Survivor of Alaskan plane crash speaks out: 'I'm very thankful'
-
Now Playing: Worker cut through gas line, triggering deadly blast: Authorities
-
Now Playing: What is a monsoon?
-
Now Playing: D.L. Hughley on black community's relationship with police, uptick in hate crimes