Transcript for Fourth of July COVID-19 warning for under-vaccinated states

other stories this evening next with the fourth of July just two days away, president Biden declaring we have covid on the run. But the U.S. Is falling short of his goal to have 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. Tonight 172 million people have had one dose, just shy of 67% of everyone 18 years and older and shortfall is raising fears for the unvaccinated as the delta variant spreads across the here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight the kickoff to July 4th. What many hoped would be a celebration of Independence from the virus. Instead pockets of this country are still firmly in its grip. 18 months after the start of the pandemic, back to square one, essentially. Reporter: The delta variant fueling a dramatic rise in cases in under-vaccinated states. The country now set to miss that July 4th goal by about 7 million shots, with 67% of adults partially vaccinated. Today, president Biden touting progress on the pandemic and jobs. Our economy is on the move, and we have covid-19 on the run. Reporter: But acknowledging he worries the delta variant will keep spreading among unvaccinated people. I am not concerned there's going to be a major outbreak. In other words, that we're going to have another epidemic nationwide, but I am concerned lives will be lost. Reporter: For the vaccinated, promising news from Johnson & Johnson. A new study shows its vaccine holds up against the variants, including the delta for eight months or longer. Vaccines have been holding up so far. Erielle reshef joins us now and, erielle, with the delta variant spreading quickly there is new concern about people missing their second vaccine dose. Reporter: That's right, whit. According to the CDC nearly 15 million people have missed that second shot and we know that at least for the pfizer vaccine that it has been more effective against the delta variant after that second dose, so officials say it is critical to get that second shot. Whit. Erielle, thank you.

