Transcript for Fraternity shut down after Ohio University student's death

And from Ohio tonight, the investigation into the death of a freshman at Ohio university. He was found unresponsive at an apartment, late to his fraternity. Here's ABC's Paula Faris tonight. Reporter: Authorities tonight investigating a mysterious death at Ohio university. After Collin Wiant, an 18-year-old freshman, was found unresponsive in this off-campus apartment on Monday. The university confirming that residence was an unofficial annex of the fraternity sigma pi, where Wiant recently pledged. In response, the university ordered the fraternity to cease and desist all activities and turn over all records, after receiving information that the fraternity "Has engaged in conduct that puts the health and safety of your members at risk." Athens police tell ABC news they don't suspect foul play at this point. The national sigma pi fraternity says they're advising members to cooperate fully with the investigation. Is and David, while an investigation into Wiant's death is under way, his family is preparing for his funeral in Columbus, Ohio, where he'll be laid to rest this weekend.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.