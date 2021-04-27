French president meets with Ukrainian president amid tension

President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Macron said that Russian President Vladimir Putin made him a personal guarantee he won't initiate an “escalation.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live