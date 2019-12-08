Transcript for Friend of Dayton shooter charged with lying on federal firearms forms

Tonight, federal authorities say a man who allegedly helped Connor BETTs could face 15 years in prison. Prosecutors say BETTs' friend Ethan kollie purchased the body armor BETTs is seen wearing during the shooting. Kollie also allegedly purchased and stored this 100-round ammunition drum and a component for BETTs' gun. He indicated he purchased these for BETTs and stored them at colly's residence in order to assist BETTs in hiding the items from BETTs' parents. Reporter: Officials say there's no indication that kollie knew BETTs' plans. But the charges kollie is now facing, unrelated to the mass shooting, for lying on a federal gun form when he purchased his own gun. While he denied using drugs at the time, investigators say they found he was growing psychedelic mushrooms in his home, and he admitted to being a regular marijuana user. Not only is possessing controlled substances illegal, but possessing controlled substances and possessing a firearm is itself crime. Reporter: And David, as investigators continue to search for a motive, we're told they have unlocked BETTs' cellphone and are now analyzing that information in hopes of finding clues. David? Eva, thank you.

