Transcript for Friend of Jamal Khashoggi: Journalist killed in 'a barbaric way'

new reporting. The mystery deepening. Grim new details tonight in the disappearance of "Washington post" writer Jamal khashoggi and what might have happened to him. It was 15 days ago now that he went into Saudi Arabia's consulate in istanbul, never to be seen again. Tonight, we're hearing from a close friend of khashoggi's. That friend now revealing what Turkish authorities have told him. What they think happened inside. And this evening, president trump is asked about the alleged recordings of what transpired, and what the president is now saying. ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell leading us off tonight from Turkey. Reporter: Tonight, shocking new details about what may have P happened to "The Washington post" writer inside the Saudi consulate in istanbul. When Jamal khashoggi went in, he told his fiance to call two people if he got into trouble. One was one of his closest friends and tonight, that friend, in his first sit-down interview with U.S. Media. They not only killed him in the consulate, but also in a barbaric way. Turan describing what he was told in briefings by Turkish security officials. There have been repeated claims that there is proof that Mr. Khashoggi was killed. That there was an audio recording. That there is an audio recording. Reporter: Security officials say they do have audio tapes, he tells us, and they know the details of what happened. He says the tapes reveal when khashoggi walked into the consulate. He was given a document to sign but refused, then was killed. Tonight, "The New York Times" reporting Turkish authorities say the audio tapes indicate the hit squad beheaded and dismembered him. Turkish authorities say khashoggi's body was then taken over to the residence. Tonight, Turkish forensic investigators are combing through the grounds and Turkish officials releasing to a Turkish newspaper images of 15 Saudis they say traveled to istanbul the day khashoggi went missing. According to "The New York Times," among the suspects, an autopsy expert. "The times" also reports several of the suspects have ties to the Saudi crown prince, like this man. Maher Abdulaziz mutreb, allegedly in istanbul the day khashoggi went missing, also seen here in Boston within a few feet of the crown prince in March of this year. One month later, both of the men in Houston. And in the same month, traveling together in Madrid. Calling into question president trump's remarks on Monday that "Rogue killers" might be responsible for the writer's disappearance. Today, the president asked if he's providing cover for the Saudis. I'm not giving cover at all. With that being said, Saudi Arabia has been a very important ally of ours in the Middle East. So, let's get right to Ian Pannell again tonight in istanbul. There's been so much reporting on the alleged audio that might have captured what played out here. Buff as far as we know, reporters have not heard the recording. Ian, presidents trump tonight says he's asked for those recordings? Reporter: Yeah, that's right. Apparently the message has been conveyed to Turkish authorities president trump wants audio or video recordings, whichever exist. He's waiting for a full report from secretary of state Mike Pompeo. And he's made it very clear that America is not ready to walk away from one of its closest allies, the Saudis. David? Ian, thank Yo

