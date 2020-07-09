Frightening scene inside Colorado home

More
An elderly man with dementia was celebrating his 88th birthday, when a curtain knocked over a candle; the house was badly damaged but no one was injured.
0:20 | 09/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Frightening scene inside Colorado home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"An elderly man with dementia was celebrating his 88th birthday, when a curtain knocked over a candle; the house was badly damaged but no one was injured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72867924","title":"Frightening scene inside Colorado home","url":"/WNT/video/frightening-scene-inside-colorado-home-72867924"}