Funeral held for 10-year-old in Uvalde

A funeral was held in Uvalde, Texas, for 10-year-old Tess Mata, who was killed during the school shooting at Robb Elementary.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live