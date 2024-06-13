G7 leaders strike deal on using Russian assets to back $50B loan to Ukraine

President Joe Biden and key allies have agreed to use interest from frozen Russian assets to back a $50 billion loan for Ukraine's war efforts and economic reconstruction.

June 13, 2024

