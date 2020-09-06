Gen. Charles Brown named Air Force chief of staff

More
Brown is the first African American to head a branch of the American military. He recently released a video about his experiences with racism, calling his new role “a heavy burden.”
0:25 | 06/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gen. Charles Brown named Air Force chief of staff
The US military is making history tonight senators today confirming general Charles Brown as the next air force chief of staff. He is the first African American to head a branch of the American military he recently released video about his experiences with racism and military calling his new role a quote. Heavy burden saying he can't fix centuries of racism in our country but that he can make improvements. The senate vote was not even to zero.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"Brown is the first African American to head a branch of the American military. He recently released a video about his experiences with racism, calling his new role “a heavy burden.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71164351","title":"Gen. Charles Brown named Air Force chief of staff","url":"/WNT/video/gen-charles-brown-named-air-force-chief-staff-71164351"}