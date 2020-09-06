Transcript for Gen. Charles Brown named Air Force chief of staff

The US military is making history tonight senators today confirming general Charles Brown as the next air force chief of staff. He is the first African American to head a branch of the American military he recently released video about his experiences with racism and military calling his new role a quote. Heavy burden saying he can't fix centuries of racism in our country but that he can make improvements. The senate vote was not even to zero.

