Transcript for 3 generations of paratroopers proudly make history in the sky

Finally tonight, America strong. Three generations of service. These dads andheir sons togeer and airborne. Here's ABC's John donvan. Reporter: Look up and among all the chutes popping open at the army's airborne academy, some family history was about to be traced in the sky. It starts with a guy named Clint Cooke, who served Vietnam and, yes, who used to jump out of planes with 82nd airborne. Yearter Clint's N, Travis, he joined the 82nd and jumped from planes too. But on this day who is Travis excited for? I wish the English words had the words for me to deribe how proud I am of him. Reporr: Yeah, that guy on the right is Travis' son, Michael, third generation in the 82nd. I really ted to not only prove to my dad that I could do it, T to prove to myself that I could do what he could do. Reporter: Now, they both belong to the 82nd and often jump together, including Michael's final jump before graduating when the nerves set in. As I looked through all the nervous faces, I saw my dad all the way at the end, and he was just happy to be there. I changed this guy's diapers. It's my child. I looked back at him. That is full-grown paratrooper sitting next to me. Reporter: So on this day, it was jump number 100 for Travis. Come on, Travis. Reporter: Then his feet on the ground, it was his kid's turn. Here comes Michael. Reporter: A family tradition high in the sky and serving their country. John donvan -- ABC news. Thanks for watching. I'm whit jnson in New York. "Good morning America" and "Th week" in the morning. Have a great eveningvening.

