Now Playing: Traffic stop escalates to shootout

Now Playing: Made in America: Company makes treats for man’s best friend

Now Playing: Tiger still on the loose in Houston, man denies being owner

Now Playing: Tracking severe storms from Texas to Florida

Now Playing: Heartbreaking images capture breadth of ongoing border crisis

Now Playing: Family of Andrew Brown Jr. views more video of deadly encounter

Now Playing: 1st vaccinations of children as young as 12 in Georgia

Now Playing: Police identify 6 victims in Colorado Springs mass shooting

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Spotlight on voting rights as Senate reconvenes

Now Playing: Woman and her dog rescued from house fire in Florida

Now Playing: Jalen Rose helps to vaccinate underserved communities in Detroit

Now Playing: Your Voice: Parents look forward to getting their children vaccinated

Now Playing: Senate takes up voting rights bill

Now Playing: Arizona secretary of state: Election audit perpetuates ‘big lie’

Now Playing: Family discovers human remains while clearing out father's house

Now Playing: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine authorized for children ages 12-15

Now Playing: 78-year-old women receives her college diploma

Now Playing: California gubernatorial candidate Kevin Faulconer talks Newsom recall