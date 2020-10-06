Georgia election chaos sounds alarm for other states

More
State and county election authorities are pointing fingers after Georgia voters experienced long lines, difficulties with new machines and relocated polling centers.
0:21 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Georgia election chaos sounds alarm for other states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"State and county election authorities are pointing fingers after Georgia voters experienced long lines, difficulties with new machines and relocated polling centers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71183997","title":"Georgia election chaos sounds alarm for other states","url":"/WNT/video/georgia-election-chaos-sounds-alarm-states-71183997"}