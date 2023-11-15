Gilgo murder suspect's estranged wife in court

Asa Ellerup, the estranged wife of suspect Rex Heuermann, attended his hearing Wednesday saying she wants to see the evidence against him.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live