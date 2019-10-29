Transcript for Girl, 3, with cochlear implant hears parents for first time

Finally tonight, America strong. The 3-year-old who can now hear mom and dad. 3-year-old q'ela pierce. Her parents wondered if she would ever be able to hear. Failing a hearing test as a newborn, they fought for years to rescue her hearing. She's never heard her parents voices. Tonight, this image from nemours children's hospital in Orlando. Which one of you guys want turn in on? Reporter: Q'ela with her toys, her father filming. When her cochlear implant is turned on for the first time. Q'ela stops, touches her head. She is hearing her parents for the first time. Q'ela. Reporter: She is overcome. It didn't hurt, doctors say. It simply overwhelmed her. A kiss from her mother, nikitia. And then, they try again. Dad calls her name. Q'ela. Reporter: Her hands on her head. She then moves her head to the side. Hey, you hear it? I know it. Reporter: And then the moment she reaches out to them. Yeah, you heard it? Reporter: Q'ela's father says she can hear all of their voices she's still learning. Even starting to recognize sounds from nature. And he hopes other families tonight are helped, too, in their effort to end the silence. That moment she reaches out. I hope to see you right back

