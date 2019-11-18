2 little girls get the biggest surprise delivery ahead of the upcoming holiday season

Army Corporal Joseph Haas hid in a delivery box to surprise his girls after returning from a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.
1:38 | 11/18/19

