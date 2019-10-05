Transcript for Giuliani says he's seeking help from Ukraine to politically hurt Joe Biden

president trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani under fire for his plan to travel to Ukraine to provide information that could hurt vice president Joe Biden. Here is Mary Bruce. Reporter: Tonight, in a bizarre move, Rudy Giuliani, the president's personal lawyer, says he is seeking help from Ukraine to politically hurt Joe Biden, trump's top 2020 rival. I guarantee you, Joe Biden will not get to election day without this being investigated. Reporter: As first reported by "The New York Times," Giuliani says he will travel to Ukraine and ask its government to dig up information about actions Biden may have taken as vice president and is urging Ukraine to look into the origins of the special counsel's Russia investigation. Giuliani says "That information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government." But he insists "We're not meddling in an election. We're meddling in an investigation, which we have a right to do." But Democrats are furious. Here you have the president's lawyer seeking help from a foreign government again to influence an American presidential election. I mean it's just appalling. Reporter: Giuliani has defended the trump campaign's willingness in 2016 to accept help from the Russians. There's nothing wrong with taking information from Russians! Reporter: Flow, Giuliani says there's nothing illegal about seeking help from Ukraine, but admits "Somebody could say it's improper." Asked if the president is aware, Giuliani told the times "He basically knows what I'm doing, sure, as his lawyer." Mashy Bruce joing us now. Rudy Giuliani says that president trump know what is he is doing in the Ukraine? Yeah, but now the trump campaign says they are distancing themselves and that Rudy Giuliani is a private citizen. But he is also the president's personal lawyer. Bind's campaign, they are not commenting. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.