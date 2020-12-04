Transcript for Glimmers of hope in the battle against coronavirus

But we begin tonight with the battle against the coronavirus in the U.S., and signs of hope amid some staggering and heartbreaking numbers. The U.S. With more than 550,000 cases. More than 21,000 deaths. New York state reporting 758 deaths in just 24 hours. The number of icu patients and patients on ventilators increasing, but the number of hospitalizations is dropping. Governor Andrew Cuomo revealing the curve is flattening, and today, he returned dozens of ventilators to a nursing home loaning them to the state. New Jersey with more than 2,300 deaths including police officers on the front lines. And police tracking license plates of parishioners attending Easter service in hillview, Kentucky. The governor warning them they'll have to quarantine for two weeks. ABC's Trevor Ault leads us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, signs the spread of covid-19 may be leveling off here in New York. But the virus still taking a incredible human toll. That's the so-called flattening of the curve. The apex isn't just an apex, it's a plateau. It has been flattening, but flattening at a terribly high level. Reporter: More than 1,500 new yorkers dying from the virus this weekend alone. Brooklyn funeral director Doris amen says the body count is devastating. We are upside down. We have never seen anything like this. We are deluged and we're turning away families, which I am very disheartened to do. Reporter: While the death rate remains high, the number of new hospitalizations here is trending down. Tonight, an update from an emergency figs on the front lines at mt. Sinai queens. Though we're plateauing, the numbers are still shockingly high. The hospital is constantly at capacity. Reporter: Leaders are weighing when life may begin returning to normal. Dr. Anthony Fauci suggesting a rolling re-entry may begin next month. It is not going to be a light switch that we say, okay, it is now June, July, or whatever, click, the light switch goes back on. Reporter: Though plans for New York City schools and their 1.1 million students still remain in limbo. Mayor bill de Blasio said Saturday schools will stay closed for the academic year. But governor Andrew Cuomo still saying nothing has been decided. Schools, businesses, work force, transportation, it all has to be coordinated. We're not going to open any school until it is safe from a public health point of view. Reporter: And public health concerns forcing millions of Americans to stream Easter Sunday services instead of going to church. The church of the blessed sacrament in Manhattan's upper west side would typically have 3,000 people here for Easter services. Today, the door is open and the organ is playing, but there are less than ten people inside. It's just inconceivable that you can't go to church. That you can't have mass. So, it's -- it's a challenging time. Reporter: But some pastors preaching in person, regardless of restrictions. Welcome to church this morning on Easter Sunday. Reporter: Calvary Baptist church in Kansas holding a service despite the state supreme court upholding the governor's order limiting religious gatherings to ten people. Police say it appears there were few in attendance. No citations were issued. In hillview, Kentucky, police placing flyers on cars outside maryville Baptist church. Across the state, officers taking down license plates of anyone attending a mass gathering. The governor saying health officials will order those people to self-quarantine for two weeks. If you're going to expose yourself to this virus and you make that decision to do it, it's not fair to everybody else out there that you might spread it to. Reporter: And in Mississippi, a Jackson city councilman handing out masks to people headed into worship. Amen! Amen! Reporter: This pastor saying his church can still gather with caution. I am going to say to the congregation, let's be as safe as possible, let's not do anything foolish. And Trevor Ault joins us now from outside St. Patrick's cathedral in than mat tan. And as several states issued orders to try to stop large gatherings, tonight, the department of justice saying it may take action? Reporter: Several lawsuits have been filed by churches who claim these gathering bans aren't being enforced equally and are singling out church services. One Mississippi church said that police threatened to fine them for operating drive-through service when liquor stores were still operating drive-throughs. A department of justice official says they're looking at several of these cases and a spokesperson for the attorney general says expect action this week. Tom? Trevor Ault from midtown Manhattan for us. Trevor, thank you.

