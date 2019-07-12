GoFundMe scammer gets 5-year prison sentence

More
Mark D’Amico agrees to serve five years behind bars for his role in the $400,000 GoFundMe scam involving his girlfriend and a homeless man.
0:19 | 12/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GoFundMe scammer gets 5-year prison sentence

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Mark D’Amico agrees to serve five years behind bars for his role in the $400,000 GoFundMe scam involving his girlfriend and a homeless man.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67556675","title":"GoFundMe scammer gets 5-year prison sentence","url":"/WNT/video/gofundme-scammer-year-prison-sentence-67556675"}