Golf, soccer stars test positive for COVID-19

Top-ranked golfer Dustin Johnson tested positive before this weekend’s PGA Tour event in Las Vegas, while soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has also tested positive and begun isolation.
0:10 | 10/13/20

Transcript for Golf, soccer stars test positive for COVID-19

