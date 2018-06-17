Transcript for Good Samaritan helps save unresponsive child on the side of the road

Finally tonight on this father's day. A dad's pare instinct kicking in, what he saw on the side of the road that changed another family's life forer. Reporter:n this roadway just east of the rocky tains, two cplete strangers met under the worst possible circumstance. I'm holding my baby and his mouth was so blue to where I didn't kno I don't know what to do at thipoint. Reporter: Vanessa Navarette's son Justin junior had passed out in her car. She slammed the brakes, panicking on the side of the road that's when Jon pronce heading to carpet cleaning job-spotted her. She just straight up handed me her child and said, 'he can't breathe. He can't breathe. Reporter: Province, who has cpr trng, jumped into action. Come on give me a cry. Give me a cry. Reporter: Province working on the child until paramedics arrived. We finally hear this G loud cry coming from inside the ambulance. After heard that, I had chills and just pure relief. Reporte but the story doesn't end there. After his carpet cleaning job-province, who's also a dad, went to the hospital drop off some toys for little Justin. When I saw M the first thing I thought of was my daughter. Reporter: And on this father's day-vanessa sending John who she caller son's guardian angel this message. Thank you for helping us, and it's so hard not to cry. I just want to thank you, and happy father's day. Happy father's day! Happy father's day is right and wi that we also say happy faer's day to all the dads out there incling the on working on our broadcast and happy father's day to big Lou in Miami. We thank you so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. Gma first thing in the morning and David Muir will be back here tomorrow ton. Ha a great evening.

