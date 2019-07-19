Transcript for Governor declares state of emergency after power station explosion

The real concern in New York after the black out days ago. In Madison, Wisconsin, tonight, look at this. A state of emergency after an explosion at the city's main power center there. It felt like 109 in Madison today. The flames shooting 150 feet in the air, knocking out power to here is ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The timing of this explosion at a power station in Madison, Wisconsin is so terrible. The state's governor has declared a state of emergency as thousands are having to get through the miserable heat There was an explosion -- explosion and a large fire, now. Reporter: There's an excessive heat warning in the area. Today it felt like 109 degrees. You think it's 60, a fight? Reporter: Government employees at the state capital were told to leave their hot and humid offices and head home. We're checking in with any place that we think may have young people, have seniors, have folks that are likely to be without air conditioning in this heat. Reporter: Adding insult to injury, a second substation caught fire. Authorities believe both were caused by mechanical issues. The power is back on tonight but power companies from Madison to the east coast are watching for the breakdowns in this heat. David? Steve and gio, thanks to both of you. Let's go to zinger zee live tracking it all for us. Hi, ginger. Reporter: Hi. Some of the hurs, Sheldon Iowa, 121 and look at the excessive heat warnings and advisories froms the Oklahoma to Vermont and Maine. The core of the heat, 115, Iowa city, 117 over Omaha. That is right now. The core, watch as it slides east. It's going to make its way and settle in the northeast on Saturday. That's the hottest day. Philadelphia to Norfolk, feels like 110. 111 Washington, D.C. And Hartford, Connecticut. A severe thunderstorm watch from Cleveland to binghamton, new York. We are thinking about the millions in the path of the heat this weekend. Ginger, thanks to you again

