Graduates at HBCU get life-changing surprise

More
The president of Florida A&M told 2020 class members the university has paid off $16 million of students' outstanding school debts.
0:23 | 08/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Graduates at HBCU get life-changing surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"The president of Florida A&M told 2020 class members the university has paid off $16 million of students' outstanding school debts. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79207244","title":"Graduates at HBCU get life-changing surprise","url":"/WNT/video/graduates-hbcu-life-changing-surprise-79207244"}