-
Now Playing: Las Vegas re-welcomes visitors as travel surges
-
Now Playing: First NHL player to come out: ‘Homophobic slurs and language needs to change’
-
Now Playing: Millions of renters in danger of losing their homes
-
Now Playing: New York City mass shooting called ‘brazen coordinated attack’
-
Now Playing: Millions on alert for flash flooding on West Coast
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases fueled by delta variant continue to rise
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion released back into the wild
-
Now Playing: Multiple victims shot in New Orleans' French Quarter
-
Now Playing: Protests over reburial of remains possibly linked to Tulsa victims
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles cheering on teammate Mykayla Skinner from stands
-
Now Playing: Coping with renewed pandemic anxiety
-
Now Playing: Redemption through politics
-
Now Playing: State of the economy
-
Now Playing: On the front lines of Chicago’s gun violence
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 could impact Biden’s Presidency
-
Now Playing: Federal moratorium on evictions expired overnight
-
Now Playing: UK lifts nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
Now Playing: Restrictions return as delta variant surge continues
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Jason Momoa moments for his birthday