Transcript for Graham defends Brett Kavanaugh as audience boos

And as the president awaits the results of that FBI investigation, so do senators on capitol hill. And all eyes tonight on three undecided Republicans, Jeff flake, Susan Collins and Lisa murkowski, and on Democrat Joe Manchin, all who reacted today to the president and his words about Dr. Ford. Mary Bruce tonight, chasing down the senators on capitol hill, and what they're saying tonight. Reporter: To the senators who matter most, president trump's comments about Christine blasey Ford are no laughing matter. The president's comments were just plain wrong. Reporter: Key swing votes, like Republican Susan Collins, are under increasing pressure. Any response to the president's comments? Reporters following their every move. You guys really do, like, invade my comfort zone. It's intense. Reporter: Republican Lisa murkowski today, called the president's comments "Wholly inappropriate" and "Unacceptable." Reportedly saying, "I am taking everything into account." And Republican Jeff flake, who demanded the FBI do this investigation -- To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just -- it's just not right. It's just not right. I wish he hadn't have done it and just -- say it's -- it's kind of appalling. Reporter: Democrat Joe Manchin, who says he's still undecided, agrees. I don't think that was good. My goodness, nobody would think that would be good. Reporter: He says he's more interested in what the FBI finds than what the president says. I'm not voting for the president, I'm voting for the supreme court. So, I'm going to look and see what this report and investigation says. Reporter: The president's close ally Lindsay graham defended judge Kavanaugh, but not the president. I don't like what the president said last night. I'm the first person to say I wanted to hear from Dr. Ford. I thought she was handled respectfully. I thought Kavanaugh was treated like crap. Yeah, well, boo yourself. All right, Mary Bruce with us live from cop toll hill tonight and Mary, the white house could learn of the FBI findings and those goes reports any time now. Will those reports be sent to the senate judiciary committee? And will the public get a chance to see them? Reporter: All 100 senators will have a chance to review these reports, and I've talked to members on both sides of the aisle who say they want some version of this to be made public. But Republican leader Mitch Mcconnell has yet to agree with that, stressing that it's never been done before. David? Mary Bruce on the watch on capitol hill for us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.