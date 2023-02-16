Grand jury recommends perjury indictments in Trump election probe

A Georgia grand jury found "no widespread fraud" in the Trump 2020 election interference investigation, and is recommending indictments against witnesses who may have lied during their testimony.

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live