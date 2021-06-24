Grandfather gives Navy-bound grandson his 1st salute

Grandfather Gail Allen, who was diagnosed last year with Alzheimer’s disease, gave grandson Nicholas Allen his first salute -- a special tradition within the military.
1:00 | 06/24/21

