Transcript for Great white shark believed to be lurking off Connecticut coast

Next tonight here, to that very rare sight. A great white has been tracked off Long Island, not far from New York City, and it comes of course amid heightened concern already off cape cod. Here's ABC's linsey Davis tonight. Reporter: An ominous alert has residents near the Long Island sound rattled tonight, as a great white shark is believed to be lurking just off the coast of greenwich, Connecticut. The shark-tracking organization ocearch says this is the first time the organization has ever gotten a ping from a great white in the Long Island sound. The researchers tagged the male shark off Nova Scotia last year they're able to use to track its whereabouts. The shark has been on the move in recent months, from Florida to Delaware. The organization announced the new location of the 9'8", 533-pound shark named Cabot with a tweet, using the shark's handle. "Hello greenwich, how are you today?" New England states are worried about shark activity going into the summer months after last summer's deadly shark attack on cape cod. I have a report of an unknown shark bite, male party. Reporter: The first fatality in more than 80 years. Shark attacks in the Long Island sound are extremely rare. The last time a person was attacked here was more than half a century ago in 1961. David? All right, linsey, thank you for that.

