Transcript for Grim discovery made amid search for missing soldier

Back now with the human remains found near ft. Hood as authorities search for a missing soldier, Vanessa Guillen. And just one week after remains of another missing soldier were found nearby. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, new questions surrounding unidentified remains found near ft. Hood, as the search continues for the missing Vanessa Guillen. The new remains found within walking distance of the remains of another soldier last week. Foul play is suspected in both cases, but no credible link has been found between the two disappearances. How is it possible to go missing on-base, on a military base? How is that possible? Reporter: The 20-year-old was last seen outside of her ft. Hood barracks in April. Her family says before she went missing, she told them she had been sexually harassed by a superior but didn't report that. The military is now investigating the allegations. She served our country. Proudly enlisted in the military to serve our country. This is a soldier. We need better efforts than what I've seen so far. Reporter: The investigation into Guillen's disappearance is still ongoing. Officials have not released additional information on the remains. They have been sent to Dallas for further investigation. Trevor, thank you. When we come back, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.