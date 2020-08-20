Transcript for Groom asks brother to be his best man with a message in a bottle

Finally tonight here, "America strong. Two brother as one very moving message in a bottle. This is the story of two brothers, will Claussen 24 years old and his brother Henry. Will is at getting married to his fiance A.J. And he thought he'd ask his brother to be his best man through a message in the bottle. Will had buried it out back. You hit something. What is that? Old bottle. You can see Henry lift the bottle, and he notices the message. It says Henry Joe -- He and his brother read it. You are already the best bro, and I also the best. Friend. Friend. So will you please say yes to be my best man? Love, will. What? You want to be my best man? Henry jumping into his brother's arms. Yes. I love. I love you. And don't forget the family dog. Buddy! Tonight, Henry right here. This is so awesome. I'm so excited for the wedding. And will a message for his You're all right my brother and my best man. Keep spreading the positivity. We love those brothers. The final night of the convention and robin and I in our interview, Sunday night right here. Good night.

