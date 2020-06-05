Transcript for Growing concerns for sick children during pandemic

Good evening. We're back in New York tonight, back from our interview with the president in Arizona. He acknowledged to us in the next chapter, lives could be at risk as parts of the country begin to reopen. Tonight, the president reversing course on his coronavirus task force. He's also answering questions about why he didn't have a mask on while touring the factory near the workers. All of this as the governor of New York is warning about the dangerous condition seen in children. More than 60 cases in New York alone. We've been reporting on this with our team overseas, first seen in the uk. Doctors there sending out warnings more than a week ago. And tonight, the toll rising above 72,000 lives. 2,000 more lost since just yesterday. And we took note of two graphs from "The New York Times," this showing the number of cases appearing to plateau and start to come down. But when you take out the area around New York City, the arc keeps going up. Indicating it's moving into other areas. This is the map from FEMA, showing rising concern in many rural counties in our country. Tonight, 38 states have already eased restrictions, as 19 of those see cases on the rise. We're going to get to it all for you tonight. We'll begin with the growing concern for children, and what parents should be aware of across this country. Stephanie Ramos leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, an urgent warning about a rare and dangerous condition in children that could be related to the coronavirus. "The New York Times" reports 8-year-old Jayden hardowar was rushed to the hospital suffering from a mysterious illness appearing to be related to covid-19. His brother giving him cpr before help arrived. He arrived at the hospital near death. We're seeing kids who are presenting with a shock like syndrome. Reporter: New York state tonight reporting an alarming jump in cases. At least 64 children affected by what's being called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome. 15 cases in New York City. New York governor Andrew Cuomo ordering hospitals to be on the lookout for any cases. Doctors in the uk first sounding the alarm last month. Since then, doctors say more cases have emerged in U.S. Cities including D.C., Atlanta, and Detroit. The thing that is happening in these same communities where there's been a great deal of covid-19 activity is that children are being diagnosed with a cardiovascular collapse requiring intensive care admission. Reporter: Doctors say children usually under the age of 5 first show symptoms including fever, rash, eye irritation, swollen lymph nodes, and stomach illness, similar to a rare condition called kawasaki disease, which causes the inflammation of blood vessels and can lead to heart problems. Kawasaki disease is important because it affects the heart, and without treatment it can be very dangerous to the heart. Reporter: Last week, we introduced you to this 12-year-old girl in Louisiana who survived covid-19 after suffering heart failure. I never thought I would see my child go through anything like that. Reporter: Experts say the majority of children who get sick with covid-19 experience mild symptoms and recover. That's why president trump says he wants schools to reopen in most of the country. We realize how strong children are, their immune system is maybe a little bit stronger, or maybe it's a lot stronger, right? Could be a lot stronger. This new concern tonight, and Stephanie Ramos, this condition being seen in parts of this country. Obviously alarming for parents. What should we watch out for? Reporter: That's right, this is a very serious syndrome. But adults can detect it early, doctors say many parents may be afraid of taking their kids to the emergency room. It's treatable, but it must be treated early. They're saying get help if you see the symptoms. Stephanie, thank you.

