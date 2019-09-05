Transcript for Guard fired at police, may have shot student at STEM school: Sources

There are new questions tonight after that deadly school shooting in Colorado. Law enforcement tonight is now investigating whether a security guard on the scene fired his weapon, possibly hitting sheriff's deputies or a student by accident. And tonight, you will hear the young student, just 12, who describes what it's like during a shooting when you have to think, how will I defend myself? Here's ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman now. Reporter: Amidst the screaming sirens and the chaos of that stem school shooting -- Shots fired in the school. Reporter: -- Tonight, we learn law enforcement is investigating whether a guard the school hired from a private company mistakenly opened fire on police, and whether one of his stray bullets hit a student. Police hailed the guard as a hero for helping to subdue one of the shooters. That person was taken into custody and stopped by the security guy at the same time our deputies came in. Reporter: His company, boss high level protection, told ABC news its guards are permitted to open fire only when there's a threat to life. The company unaware of the friendly fire accusations. He took every measure in his power to prevent further harm to the students and I think he's a hero. Reporter: Tonight, we're hearing about those terrifying moments inside the classrooms. One frightened student texting his parents, unsure if he would ever make it out. I said, dad, I love you, just in case. Reporter: But ultimately, it was Eriksson's classmates who stopped the shooting. One of them was 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo, due to graduate tomorrow, he barrelled into the gunman. His classmate, Brendan bialy, who also took down the suspect, remembers Kendrick's bravery. Kendrick is like a bowling ball when he gets moving and it's very hard to stop that kid when he starts going. Reporter: Turns out, even some of the younger students at the kindergarten through 12th grade school were preparing not to run, but to fight. They were right outside the door. I had my hand on a metal baseball bat just in case, because I was going to go down fighting if I was going to go down. Nate, again, how old are you? I'm 12. I'm 12. 12. Just incredible, Matt. That boy, just 12 years old, calmly talking about how he was ready to defend himself. And Matt, you've learned more about a letter from a parent who called the school a few months back, expressing concern that the school could see a, quote, repeat of columbine, because of issues involing bullying? Reporter: It's a letter, David, that documents a phone call made anonymously been a woman claiming to be the mother of a senior here at the school, and she says she documents a very troubled school, kids who were full of violence, all in a high pressure environment, she said it was creating a perfect storm for another columbine-like mass school shooting. That letter, David, has been conveyed to the sheriff's David? Matt Gutman, thank you. We are also watching severe weather at this hour.

