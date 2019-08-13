Transcript for 2 guards placed on leave, warden reassigned following Jeffrey Epstein suicide

Rob, thank you. New reporting tonight about Jeffrey Epstein. We now know how he killed himself. And the justice department taking action against the warden and two officers who were supposed to be watching Epstein. Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, the first fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein suicide. Attorney general William Barr ordering the warden to be pulled from the jail and temporarily reassigned. Two staff members on Epstein's unit placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations. This comes after sources tell ABC news one of the workers was not a designated corrections officer. A law enforcement official says Epstein used a bed sheet to hang himself. The FBI and NYPD scouring Epstein's private island. Sources tell us they are looking to find evidence of co-conspirators in Epstein's inner circle. Include,ing Ghislaine Maxwell. In a now settled 2015 defamation suit against Maxwell, Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that Maxwell recruited her to be a teenage sex slave to Epstein. The training started immediately. Give Jeffrey what he wants. A lot of this training came from ghislane herself. Reporter: Maxwell denies the allegations. Her whereabouts are unknown. Arn Ann ABC news has witnessed a lot of activity on the island. It was five weeks after his arrest, and 14 years after the first allegations were made, David. Thank you. Overseas tonight, and the mystery deepening after the

