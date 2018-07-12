Transcript for Guilty verdict for man who plowed car into Charlottesville crowd

Next to the breaking news from charlottesville, Virginia. The verdict in the trial of a man who drove his car into protesters. Erielle reshef has the story. Reporter: Tonight, that guilty verdict for the man who plowed his car into a crowd at a unite the right rally in charlottesville, killing one woman and injuring nearly three dozen. James fields, convicted of first degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer. Fields seen here in 2017 speeding through that group of people and then erratically backing up. A state jury rejecting arguments by fields' attorneys that the 21-year-old acted in self-defense. Quote, "Scared to death" by the violent protests. A far different picture painted by the prosecution, pointing to images of fields marching with vanguard America, a known white supremacist group. White sharia now! White sharia now! Reporter: Chanting a message of white power just before that fatal ramming. David, jurors also convicted fields on several other charges, fields will be sentenced Monday.

