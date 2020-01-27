{"duration":"0:50","description":"Severe rainstorms cause flooding near Rio de Janeiro; Woman saved from hanging onto the side of a cliff while hiking in Rubio Canyon in California.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68551148","title":"Gunfire between Seattle police and drug suspect caught on bodycam","url":"/WNT/video/gunfire-seattle-police-drug-suspect-caught-bodycam-68551148"}