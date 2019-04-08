Transcript for Gunman in the El Paso mass shooting surrendered

And like so many mass shooters, the El Paso gunman survived the attack. He was taken in custody and charged with capital murder. They are calling it domestic terrorism based on the gunman's own words posted online. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight federal authorities are contemplating hate crime and domestic terror charges against the man accused of killing all those innocent people in an El Paso Walmart. We're treating it as a domestic terrorism case, and we're going to do what we do to terrorists in this country which is deliver swift and certain justice. Reporter: The FBI suspects the victims were targeted simply because they were hispanic. Police are increasingly confident that the shooter posted his hate-filled screed on social media minutes before carrying out the massacre. The killer writes of mounting a culture war to stop what he called the hispanic invasion of Texas. The state charge is capital murder so he is eligible for the death penalty. We will seek the death penalty. Reporter: His alleged writings saying his weapon of choice, an assault-style rifle, that he studied the most efficient and damaging way to kill people. He wrote that he had been planning the attack at least a month in advance and that his hate-filled beliefs were in place before president trump took office. Yes, he was forthcoming with information. He basically didn't hold anything back, particular questions were asked and he responded. Pierre Thomas with us from Washington. We know the suspect's alleged writing, he said that capture would be worse than dying? Reporter: David, in those writing, he said he expected to fight and die in the attack but he gave up with no fight. Police say no force was used in his capture. He looked docile, compliant upon arrest. Even submissive, David. Thank you. As the families are dealing with the massacre before their

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.