Transcript for Gunmen wanted for mass shooting in Miami

Now, the intensifying manhunt in south Florida after the mass shooting outside a banquet hall. Authorities releasing this surveillance video of the three suspects in that SUV pulling up to the scene. There you see them, armed with assault rifles and late today, police saying they found that car in a canal. ABC's Victor Oquendo is at the scene just north of Miami. Reporter: Tonight, our first look at the three suspected gunmen wanted by police for a mass shooting outside a banquet hall in Miami. Watch as they jump out of that white Nissan pathfinder, heavily armed with assault-style rifles. They're out of frame for less than ten seconds before rushing back and drivin off. In that short time, two people were killed, 20 wounded. More than 100 shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police say the crowd outside the venue returned fire. Just hours after that video was released, police divers finding that vehicle sub murjed in a canal, saying it was reported stolen earlier this month. The venue had been rented out for a local rapper's album release party. Police say the shooting was targeted but still don't have a motive. You all killed my kid! You must burn. Reporter: Clayton Dillard senior's 26-year-old son, Clayton dillardiii, died in the shooting. The heartbroken father interrupting a news conference, demanding justice. The shootings come on a violent memorial day weekend in Miami. Seven shot on Friday night and three on Thursday. We have to be clear about what's happening in miami-dade county. These are acts of domestic terrorism. And we see that concern Victor Oquendo joins us from the scene of that shooting. And Victor, you've been reporting about police finding the vehicle and the release of that video, but there's also a substantial reward now for information? Reporter: Whit, that reward, $130,000. Meanwhile, 13 victims are still in the hospital tonight. Three ohm them in critical condition. Whit? We're thinking about the victims and their families. Victor, thank you.

