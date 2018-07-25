Former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar says he was attacked in prison

He said he was physically assaulted within hours of being placed in the general prison population, according to court documents.
0:15 | 07/25/18

Former gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser claims he was attacked in prison. Nasser serving up to 175 years for sexually assaulting female athletes in court documents now he says. He was physically assault a just few hours after being placed in the general prison population in Tucson.

