Halloween experiment ignites into fireball in Georgia classroom

A teacher was using fire and a pumpkin when the blaze engulfed her, setting her hair on fire. She suffered minor injuries.
0:14 | 11/02/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Halloween experiment ignites into fireball in Georgia classroom
To be index in the science experiment scary teacher at Duluth high school in Georgia conducting an experiment on Halloween using fire at a pumpkin. When the fireball that ignited engulfing the teacher setting her hair on fire she suffered minor injuries she is expected to be okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

