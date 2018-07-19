New Hampshire man hospitalized after bee swarm attack

More
The incident follows one in California, in which firefighters had to use an extinguisher to rescue a woman from a swarm.
1:04 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New Hampshire man hospitalized after bee swarm attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56703379,"title":"New Hampshire man hospitalized after bee swarm attack ","duration":"1:04","description":"The incident follows one in California, in which firefighters had to use an extinguisher to rescue a woman from a swarm. ","url":"/WNT/video/hampshire-man-hospitalized-bee-swarm-attack-56703379","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.