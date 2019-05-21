3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home: Lawyer

One will was found under couch cushions in her living room; her attorney is asking the court to determine if they are valid.
0:20 | 05/21/19

Transcript for 3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home: Lawyer
There is news tonight about Aretha Franklin a lawyer says three had written wills were discovered in her home near Detroit. Including one found under the couch cushions. The Detroit Free Press is reporting the contents tonight reporting that she gave great thought were finances and one of her four sons to be treated equally her comments described as affectionate. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

