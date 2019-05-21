Transcript for 3 handwritten wills found in Aretha Franklin's home: Lawyer

There is news tonight about Aretha Franklin a lawyer says three had written wills were discovered in her home near Detroit. Including one found under the couch cushions. The Detroit Free Press is reporting the contents tonight reporting that she gave great thought were finances and one of her four sons to be treated equally her comments described as affectionate. A hearing is scheduled for next month.

