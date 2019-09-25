Transcript for Happy birthday Barbara Walters!

Finally tonight here, we say happy birthday, Barbara Walters. Barbara celebrating her 90th birthday today. She became America's first female anchor woman here on ABC in 1976. Interviewing countless presidents and world leaders and I cherish that moment, walking her to the set of "The view" as she began her well-deserved retime. Happy birthday, Barbara. We know you're watching. How fitting we're at the U.N. Tonight. You led the way, so many interviews, so many world leaders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.