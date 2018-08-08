Harlem Globetrotter achieves feat from great heights

He shot a basketball from an airplane flying over the basket at 70 miles an hour.
0:12 | 08/08/18

Transcript for Harlem Globetrotter achieves feat from great heights
First for the Harlem Globetrotters tonight bull Bullard making the ultimate trick shot of wildwood Jersey limited shooting the ball from an airplane flying over the back to seventy miles an hour. Atlanta shot the first globe Trotter did he sell.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

